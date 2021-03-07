BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings that happened in the span of just over an hour overnight into Sunday across parts of Baltimore.
The first shooting happened late Saturday night at around 11:25 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of Belvedere Avenue where they found a 37-year-old woman with a graze wound after a shooting.READ MORE: Despite The Pandemic, Baltimore Arabbers Work To Maintain Legacy, Build Future
She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.READ MORE: 1K Baltimore County Teachers Get Johnson & Johnson Vaccine As School Districts Continue Reopening
About an hour later, at around 12:41 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the 200 block of W. Read Street. They found a 36-year-old man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said he was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition. They learned the shooting happened in the 700 block of Druid Hill Avenue.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1 Million First Doses Administered
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.