WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — A woman is dead after a fire in Baltimore County earlier Sunday.
Investigators said when firefighters showed up to the scene on St. Agnes Lane in the Westview community, the flames were already out.READ MORE: Despite The Pandemic, Baltimore Arabbers Work To Maintain Legacy, Build Future
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1 Million First Doses Administered
#BCoFD can confirm that one adult female has died in a small dwelling fire in the 1100 blk of St. Agnes Lane in #Westview. The fire was out upon arrival. DT 1219. @BaltCoPolice Fire Investigators are looking into cause. More info will be released when available. ^TRREAD MORE: 1K Baltimore County Teachers Get Johnson & Johnson Vaccine As School Districts Continue Reopening
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 7, 2021
But they did find a body in the home. The victim has not been identified yet, and officials said it is unclear what started the fire.