COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old shot over the weekend in Columbia is now listed in serious but stable condition, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Residents in the 9400 block of Brett Lane say the young man was shot near a quiet walking trail at the edge of the neighborhood.

It happened Saturday afternoon. Brian Magana said he heard a commotion outside his window. “All of a sudden we hear the ambulance, firefighters, lots of cops, just come zooming into my street,” he said.

Magana often walks his dog where the victim was shot. He said children play on the trail and people are often running, walking or biking along it.

“I saw a guy, a body, in a stretcher loaded into the ambulance. It was just crazy, like right down from my house,” Magana said.

Howard County police said the 15-year-old was shot in the upper torso.

“Our 15-year-old victim was shot a single time in the torso he was transported initially in critical condition but now he has been listed in serious but stable condition at shock trauma,” said spokeswoman Lori Boone.

As police look for a suspect they said they’re hoping the public will call in with information.

“Police don’t have enough information to really say what the motive may have been surrounding this being targeted however we don’t believe there’s any ongoing communitywide threat,” Boone said.

Anyone with information can call 410-313-STOP or email tips to HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

