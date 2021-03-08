COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Roer's Zoofari, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news

RESTON, Va. (WJZ) — Two giraffes died in a fire at a zoo in northern Virginia Monday, officials said.

The fire broke out in a barn at Roer’s Zoofari in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road near Reston, the Fairfax County Fire Department tweeted.

READ MORE: CDC Releases Highly Anticipated Guidance For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

READ MORE: President Joe Biden's Visit To Emergent BioSolutions' Baltimore Lab Canceled

When firefighters got to the scene, they found fire coming from the roof and from both floors of the barn.

The giraffes, Waffles and a yet-to-be-named companion, both died, Roer’s Zoofari wrote on Facebook.

“Staff and the zoo’s veterinarian arrived within minutes to help rescue and care for approximately 20 other animals housed in the same area,” they wrote. “We are grateful that no staff members or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost.”

Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: Hospitalizations Under 800 First Time Since November

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff