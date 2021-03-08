RESTON, Va. (WJZ) — Two giraffes died in a fire at a zoo in northern Virginia Monday, officials said.
The fire broke out in a barn at Roer's Zoofari in the 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road near Reston, the Fairfax County Fire Department tweeted.

UPDATE: 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road: The fire is under control. Tragically, two giraffes were found deceased. No other animals injured, and all are being attended to by zoo staff. No reported firefighter injuries at this time. Fire investigators on scene. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/uT1ND7lnvD
— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 9, 2021
When firefighters got to the scene, they found fire coming from the roof and from both floors of the barn.
The giraffes, Waffles and a yet-to-be-named companion, both died, Roer’s Zoofari wrote on Facebook.
“Staff and the zoo’s veterinarian arrived within minutes to help rescue and care for approximately 20 other animals housed in the same area,” they wrote. “We are grateful that no staff members or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost.”
Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
