BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man, one of the Baltimore Police Department’s Top 5 Most Wanted suspects, in a July home invasion and robbery, the department said Monday.
Austin Wilson is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to the city, police said. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.
Wilson had been wanted for a July 22 home invasion and robbery at a home in the 3000 block of East Northern Parkway.
