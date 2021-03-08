COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man, one of the Baltimore Police Department’s Top 5 Most Wanted suspects, in a July home invasion and robbery, the department said Monday.

Austin Wilson is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to the city, police said. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Austin Wilson. Credit: Baltimore Police

Wilson had been wanted for a July 22 home invasion and robbery at a home in the 3000 block of East Northern Parkway.

