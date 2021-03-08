COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Library, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Library system is removing late fees from childrens’ accounts.

Leaders said the fees are another barrier keeping kids from library amenities. Staff members hope cardholders will still be mindful of due dates and renew items if necessary.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Library Officially Fine-Free, Forgives Over $360K In Fines

Fines and fees on more than 13,000 youth accounts will be cleared and blocked accounts reinstated, the library system said.

Adults are still subject to late fees.

The Anne Arundel County Library moved to a fee-free system earlier this month for kids and adults and forgave more than $360,000 in fines.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff