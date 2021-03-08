TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Library system is removing late fees from childrens’ accounts.
Leaders said the fees are another barrier keeping kids from library amenities. Staff members hope cardholders will still be mindful of due dates and renew items if necessary.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Library Officially Fine-Free, Forgives Over $360K In Fines
Fines and fees on more than 13,000 youth accounts will be cleared and blocked accounts reinstated, the library system said.
Adults are still subject to late fees.
The Anne Arundel County Library moved to a fee-free system earlier this month for kids and adults and forgave more than $360,000 in fines.
