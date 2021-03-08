SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police were called to a report of a robbery early Sunday morning along Route 100 in Severn.
A woman told police she was traveling along Route 100 around 4 a.m. when another vehicle, a white Pontiac sedan, stopped suddenly for no apparent reason just prior to Route 97, causing a collision.
Both cars pulled over to the side of the road to exchange information.
While attempting to get insurance information, the victim was assaulted by the suspects in the other car, a man and a woman, police said.
They took the woman's wallet from her pants pocket and fled the scene.
The woman started to follow the suspect vehicle, but dispatch told her to stop for her own safety. Officers met with the victim, who give them a description of the suspects and their vehicle.
Officers found the suspect vehicle in the 900 block of East Jeffrey Street in Baltimore. The suspects, 27-year-old Delvin Julius James and 23-year-old Crystal Bell Goodman, were positively identified and taken into custody, arrested and charged.
Police later found the victim’s wallet.
Police later found the victim's wallet.