COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Looking for a reason to smile? If you’re in Columbia, here’s one: the community has been named one of the happiest cities in the United States.
The ranking comes from WalletHub, which compared a number of factors in its report, covering everything from rates of depression and suicide to income levels, poverty rates and the weather.
Columbia came in at number eight on the list, the highest of any city in the state or region. Baltimore clocked in at number 157.
At the top of the list was Fremont, California, while Detroit came in last at number 182.
Click here for the full rankings.
