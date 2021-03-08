ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped Monday morning to their lowest point since November, state officials say.
Today, we'll report that COVID hospitalizations in Maryland have fallen under 800–first time since November 10. pic.twitter.com/zm4uGQKg6C
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 8, 2021
There are now 792 Marylanders hospitalized, a drop of 26 cases. Of those, 215 are in ICU beds and 577 are in acute care.
The state added 716 coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 388,035. Eight more Marylanders have died, a total of 7,781.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate average didn’t change in the last 24 hours, remaining at 3.36%. The state conducted 23,356 coronavirus tests in the last day. More than eight million coronavirus tests have been administered in the last year since the pandemic began in our state.
Over one million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine went out so far, with 10,781 first doses received in the last day. Over 500,000 second doses have gone out, with 6,613 administered in the last day.
The state has administered 1,584,753 total doses of the vaccine so far.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,422
|(199)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,385
|(531)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,000
|(879)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|51,862
|(1,259)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,710
|(71)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,059
|(20)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,674
|(209)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,066
|(121)
|2*
|Charles
|9,104
|(158)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,378
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,219
|(274)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,848
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,750
|(237)
|4*
|Howard
|16,114
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,141
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,081
|(1,381)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|74,452
|(1,312)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,604
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,215
|(115)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,404
|(32)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,907
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,526
|(255)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,828
|(143)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,286
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(63)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,426
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|37,430
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|70,592
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|66,590
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|58,704
|(208)
|5*
|50-59
|58,442
|(591)
|24*
|60-69
|39,598
|(1,234)
|18*
|70-79
|22,458
|(1,987)
|36*
|80+
|14,795
|(3,640)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|202,989
|(3,754)
|89*
|Male
|185,046
|(4,027)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|112,287
|(2,671)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,909
|(270)
|7*
|White (NH)
|134,965
|(3,984)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,323
|(713)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,356
|(80)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,195
|(63)
|0*
