COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Maryland, Maryland News

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped Monday morning to their lowest point since November, state officials say.

There are now 792 Marylanders hospitalized, a drop of 26 cases. Of those, 215 are in ICU beds and 577 are in acute care.

The state added 716 coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 388,035. Eight more Marylanders have died, a total of 7,781.

Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate average didn’t change in the last 24 hours, remaining at 3.36%. The state conducted 23,356 coronavirus tests in the last day. More than eight million coronavirus tests have been administered in the last year since the pandemic began in our state.

Over one million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine went out so far, with 10,781 first doses received in the last day. Over 500,000 second doses have gone out, with 6,613 administered in the last day.

READ MORE: 25-Year-Old Jaquan Owens Charged In February Murder In NW Baltimore

The state has administered 1,584,753 total doses of the vaccine so far.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,422 (199) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,385 (531) 14*
Baltimore City 41,000 (879) 21*
Baltimore County 51,862 (1,259) 34*
Calvert 3,710 (71) 1*
Caroline 2,059 (20) 0*
Carroll 7,674 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,066 (121) 2*
Charles 9,104 (158) 2*
Dorchester 2,378 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,219 (274) 9*
Garrett 1,848 (60) 1*
Harford 12,750 (237) 4*
Howard 16,114 (214) 6*
Kent 1,141 (41) 2*
Montgomery 64,081 (1,381) 45*
Prince George’s 74,452 (1,312) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,604 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,215 (115) 0*
Somerset 2,404 (32) 0*
Talbot 1,907 (35) 0*
Washington 12,526 (255) 3*
Wicomico 6,828 (143) 0*
Worcester 3,286 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (63) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,426 (3) 0*
10-19 37,430 (6) 1*
20-29 70,592 (35) 1*
30-39 66,590 (75) 6*
40-49 58,704 (208) 5*
50-59 58,442 (591) 24*
60-69 39,598 (1,234) 18*
70-79 22,458 (1,987) 36*
80+ 14,795 (3,640) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 202,989 (3,754) 89*
Male 185,046 (4,027) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: 64% Of Marylanders Plan To Get COVID Vaccine Or Already Have Gotten At Least First Dose, New Goucher Poll Finds
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 112,287 (2,671) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,909 (270) 7*
White (NH) 134,965 (3,984) 95*
Hispanic 62,323 (713) 15*
Other (NH) 18,356 (80) 0*
Data not available 51,195 (63) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff