ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday in order to close the COVID vaccine equity gap, health care workers will begin to vaccinate residents at some churches through the mobile vaccination unit.

“We were one of the first Maryland jurisdictions to bring vaccines to people’s homes and this effort has made an incredible impact for those who are unable to leave their homes, and many who have developmental disabilities,” Ball said. “And for many of our residents who have mobility issues, we’ve been able to vaccinate them in their cars for a smoother experience.”

Ball announced the county will launch its Mobile Integrated Community Health (MICH) unit to host clinics at faith-based organizations and bring the vaccine to targeted areas for distribution.

One of the first churches to host a clinic will be St. John’s Baptist Church. Officials are asking other churches reach out should they want to hold a vaccination event.

“After nearly a year with COVID-19 in our community, we have seen how starkly this virus has exacerbated the cracks and ruptures already present in Howard County,” said Ball. “Now with expanded eligibility and increasing supply, we must do the hard work of ensuring that communities of color, our more vulnerable residents, neighbors with limited English proficiency, residents of all abilities, and people who have limited access to online registration can get their vaccine.”

The county is also working with the state and the Maryland National Guard to increase vaccine distribution.

A Goucher College poll released overnight reported that only 64% of Marylanders plan to get vaccination. That will be insufficient for herd immunity.

Following the press conference, County Executive Calvin Ball will receive a Johnson & Johnson dose of the coronavirus vaccine to increase vaccine confidence in the community.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.