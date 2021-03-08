MYERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Hagerstown woman died in a crash on Interstate 70 in western Maryland Monday, state police said.
The crash happened on westbound I-70 near Myersville. Police said traffic was nearly stopped due to congestion when one vehicle didn’t slow down and hit at least one other vehicle.READ MORE: CDC Releases Highly Anticipated Guidance For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Emily Jenkins, who was inside one of the vehicles, died at the scene, police said. The driver in the other vehicle was not hurt.READ MORE: President Joe Biden's Visit To Emergent BioSolutions' Baltimore Lab Canceled
Police did not say if Jenkins was in the vehicle that didn’t slow down or the one that was hit.
I-70 has since reopened in the area.MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: Hospitalizations Under 800 First Time Since November
