COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MYERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Hagerstown woman died in a crash on Interstate 70 in western Maryland Monday, state police said.

The crash happened on westbound I-70 near Myersville. Police said traffic was nearly stopped due to congestion when one vehicle didn’t slow down and hit at least one other vehicle.

Credit: MDOT

Emily Jenkins, who was inside one of the vehicles, died at the scene, police said. The driver in the other vehicle was not hurt.

Police did not say if Jenkins was in the vehicle that didn’t slow down or the one that was hit.

I-70 has since reopened in the area.

