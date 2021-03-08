BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Enoch Pratt Free Library reopened 21 of their library locations Monday at 25% capacity. It’s the first time they have opened their doors to the public this year.

Among the library’s Central Branch first visitors was Matt.

“It’s great to be back!” he said.

Matt was one of the many excited to be back inside the library.

Things at the library are a little different.

“You can see we have this plastic shielding,” said Meghan McCorkell, spokeswoman at the Enoch Pratt Free Library. “All the chairs are removed because we’re asking people not to stay and lounge here.”

For the past year, Pratt Library has been trying to provide services virtually like adding drive-in WiFi in some locations.

“So people could drive into the parking lot and access free WiFi around the clock,” McCorkell said, knowing how many rely on their services.

“It’s very hard to find spaces where people don’t expect you to spend money,” said one visitor.

“It was really vital for us to reopen and get people back on the computers so they can apply to get a vaccine appointment, so that they can apply for unemployment, they can look for jobs,” said McCorkell.

If you plan on visiting, you will have to give them your name and contact information for contact tracing purposes. They will also take your temperature.

To learn about the updated hours and which locations are reopening, click here.

