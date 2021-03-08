JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — First responders are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Jessup Monday morning.
Howard County Fire and EMS tweeted that the fire, which broke out in the 7600 block of Assateague Drive around 11:30 a.m., was now under control.
The fire is in an industrial warehouse area.

7600 block Assateague Dr update: fire is now out. Units remain on scene.
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) March 8, 2021
