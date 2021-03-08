ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jury trials in circuit and district courts are set to resume on April 26 as the Maryland Judiciary loosens COVID-19 restrictions.
The judiciary said Monday it would move to its forth phase of operations on March 15. At that time, clerks' offices will reopen to the public. The fifth stage, including jury trials, will resume on April 26.
Other health protocols like mask wearing, temperature screening and social distancing will remain in place regardless of if a person has been vaccinated, officials said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.