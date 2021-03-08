GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Officers in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie early Monday morning.
The crash occurred in the area of Ritchie Highway and Norfolk Road around 3:35 a.m.
A white Acura TSX was traveling southbound on Maryland Route 2, when for some unknown reason, the car left the lane and drove into the grassy median and struck a tree.
The driver of the Acura, 20-year-old Kai Lemont Saunders, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and toxicology results are pending.