By CBS Baltimore Staff
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police found a man dead in a pond near Windsor Mill Monday.

The Baltimore County Police Department said officers found the man in a pond in the 7200 block of Dogwood Road Monday afternoon.

Officials will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death. Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff