BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices continue to climb across the U.S., with average prices jumping double digits in every state since Friday, AAA said Monday.
The group said the national average gas price is $2.77 per gallon, up 31 cents in the past month.
The increase comes as the price of oil jumped by more than $2 to $66 per barrel, the highest price in nearly two years. That increase came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied countries decided to minimally increase production next month.
AAA said refinery utilization is at a record low, gas supplies are tightening and demand is increasing.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Maryland on Monday was $2.79. Washington, D.C., was higher at $2.93 and Pennsylvania hit $3 per gallon.
