BALTIMORE (WJZ) — March 8 is International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate their achievements, contributions and their fight for equality.

And Maryland has more than a few rock star women, like Jesse Sandlin. She is the chef and owner of Sally O’s, a restaurant that was recently named “Best New Spot” in Baltimore magazine.

“You know, people I think are really loving the space,” Sandlin said. “They certainly seem to be appreciating the food and the wine and what we’re trying to do and have just been really supportive in general.”

There’s also Shelonda Stokes, the president of The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. She’s been helping the city navigate the pandemic while working to empower Black and Brown-owned businesses.

“I can see that every step that we take makes a difference, not only just for our city, not for just black and brown and other communities, but what this is going to do for the state and the nation overall,” Stokes said.

Baltimore is also home to the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, started by philanthropist Dr. Joanne Martin.

“I get most of my fulfillment in life from the work I’ve been able to do with young people,” Dr. Martin said. “And particularly the kids who come to the museum.”

Over in Windsor Mill, there’s Jennell St. John and Belinda McGlotten. They are the owners of the spin studio Club & Cycle, who delivered bikes to their customers so they could workout while gyms were shut down.

And in Towson, there’s Route One Apparel, a Maryland-centric clothing company started by Ali von Paris in her dorm room at the University of Maryland. It’s now a go-to website for any and everything Maryland.

“Looking back now, 10-11 years in business, it really helps motivate me now hearing from younger females, especially say I have this dream, I have this idea, and I see what you’re doing and it’s motivating me to continue doing what I’m doing,” von Paris said.

And let’s not forget one of the most important jobs of all, being a mom.

“I love it and it’s challenging, and they’re the best little people in the world,” Shandelle Hether Gray said.

