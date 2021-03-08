COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis will be able to begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine from the academy this week, officials said.

The academy said it will begin administering the vaccines as early as Thursday after getting authorization from the Navy.

“The Navy has prioritized vaccinating the operational forces first, and they’re developing very safe and healthy bubbles. For midshipmen to participate in summer training programs to meet Navy requirements, we need to begin vaccinating them now,” Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a news release.

Midshipmen vaccines won’t affect the schedule for faculty, staff members and employees who are eligible, the academy said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

