BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden will not visit the Emergent BioSolutions’ lab in Baltimore this week.
It had originally been planned as an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck on Tuesday. The meeting is now moved to Washington, D.C., according to the White House.READ MORE: Howard County Launches Mobile COVID Vaccination Unit To Close Vaccine Equity Gap
Merck is also manufacturing J&J’s vaccine, which received emergency use authorization late last month.
Emergent BioSolutions released this statement Monday morning in response:READ MORE: 25-Year-Old Jaquan Owens Charged In February Murder In NW Baltimore
“The Administration is always welcome to visit our facilities. We applaud the work of the White House coronavirus task force to forge partnerships and expedite the vaccine production process. We remain focused on working around the clock to do our part in manufacturing the vaccines needed to beat this pandemic,”
Statement from Emergent BioSolutions ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/RuDfk6KdpL
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 8, 2021MORE NEWS: 64% Of Marylanders Plan To Get COVID Vaccine Or Already Have Gotten At Least First Dose, New Goucher Poll Finds