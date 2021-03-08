COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Submitting SAT or ACT test scores as part of the application process at the University of Maryland, College Park will remain optional for 2022 and 2023 spring and fall applicants, the university announced Monday.

In a news release, the university cited “ongoing and disproportionate COVID-19 impacts on prospective students” as leading to the decision to make test scores optional.

During the next two years, the university plans to review data to see how test scores impact the application process and students.

Students who do not submit test scores will still be subject to the same holistic review process, officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff