COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland women’s basketball Head Coach Brenda Frese has been voted the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year for the fourth time after leading the team to their sixth Big Ten title this season.
Frese locked down her record 500th win last month.
She was not the only Terp to be recognized; Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller were named all-conference first team.
The top-seeded Terps play in the league tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday.
