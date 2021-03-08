COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A barn fire over the weekend near Leonardtown caused $300,000 in damage, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.

The fire broke out around 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 41000 block of Cryer Court. Officials said the blaze destroyed a 50-by-100-foot barn and a large amount of hay inside.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

It took 70 firefighters 45 minutes to bring the flames under control.

The fire marshal’s office said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

