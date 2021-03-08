WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — A 91-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Baltimore County earlier Sunday.
Investigators said when firefighters showed up to the scene on St. Agnes Lane in the Westview community, the flames were already out.
The victim is Betty Alberta Lane, who lived in the home in the 1100 block of St. Agnes Lane, 21207, where the fire occurred.
#BCoFD can confirm that one adult female has died in a small dwelling fire in the 1100 blk of St. Agnes Lane in #Westview. The fire was out upon arrival. DT 1219. @BaltCoPolice Fire Investigators are looking into cause. More info will be released when available. ^TR
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) March 7, 2021
They found her body inside the home.
Baltimore County Police fire investigators said this was an accidental cooking fire. The home itself sustained virtually no damage.