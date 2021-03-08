COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — A 91-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Baltimore County earlier Sunday.

Investigators said when firefighters showed up to the scene on St. Agnes Lane in the Westview community, the flames were already out.

The victim is Betty Alberta Lane, who lived in the home in the 1100 block of St. Agnes Lane, 21207, where the fire occurred.

They found her body inside the home.

Baltimore County Police fire investigators said this was an accidental cooking fire. The home itself sustained virtually no damage.

CBS Baltimore Staff