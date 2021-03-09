BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man died in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, city police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim unresponsive.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
