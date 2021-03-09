ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Sixty-five percent of Marylanders approve of the job Gov. Larry Hogan is doing as governor, a new Goucher College Poll finds.
This is a slight dip from his October 2020 approval rating of 71%, but still on par with his approval rating from this time last year at 62%, they said.READ MORE: Two-Thirds Of Marylanders Now Support Legalizing Recreational Use Of Marijuana, Goucher College Poll Says
Meanwhile, 25% disapprove and 9% say they don’t know.READ MORE: 64% Of Marylanders Plan To Get COVID Vaccine Or Already Have Gotten At Least First Dose, New Goucher Poll Finds
In other parts of the state government, almost half of Maryland residents approve of the job the Maryland General Assembly is doing at 48%. Thirty percent disapprove and 19% say they don’t know. The poll found 67% of Black Marylanders specifically approve the job of the General Assembly.
The Goucher College Poll surveyed 725 Maryland adults between Feb. 23 through Feb 28. The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.6 percent.