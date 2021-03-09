ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday medical adult day care centers may reopen with safety measures in place.
“Medical adult day care centers will also reopen with facilities able to set appropriate restrictions and safety measures,” the governor said.
Gov. Hogan said among the safety measures include quarantine requirements.
UPDATES FROM GOV. HOGAN’S NEWS CONFERENCE:
- Maryland Lifts COVID Capacity Limits On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses, Masks Still Required
- COVID Latest: Maryland Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Out-Of-State Travel, Testing Strongly Encouraged
- Maryland’s Statewide Mask Mandate To Remain In Effect As COVID-19 Restrictions Loosen, Gov. Larry Hogan Says
- Graduations, Proms Should Be Allowed ‘As Long As We Follow All Health Advice,’ Gov. Hogan Says
- Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site In Hagerstown To Open March 25, One Week Ahead Of Schedule
- COVID-19 Latest: Oriole Park Can Host Fans At 50% Capacity, Gov. Hogan Announces
“I want to make it clear that the virus is still with us, and it remains important to continue to take precautions to stay,” Gov. Hogan said.
The governor lifted a number of restrictions Tuesday, including capacity limits at bars, restaurants, retail, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services and indoor rec centers.
