BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In an effort to make sure his legacy lives on, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has proposed a memorial fund for Dante Barksdale.
Barksdale, a community activist and leader of the Safe Streets program, was killed in a shooting in the city in January.
Now, Mosby is proposing the Dante Barksdale Career Technology Apprenticeship Fund, which will provide more money for city schools to create pathways for skilled trades.
Mosby said creating more jo opportunities will hep prevent violence. The charter amendment would have to go before voters to create the fund.
