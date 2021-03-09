BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hours after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the loosening of a number of COVID-19 restrictions in the state Tuesday, Baltimore City Public Schools announced the finalized dates for its phased return to optional in-person learning.
Under the plan, students in grades 3-5 and 9 will be able to head back to the classroom beginning March 15. Pre-kindergarten students, as well as those in grades 6, 7, 8 and 12, will be able to return on April 12, while students in grades 10 and 11 will be able to return on April 19.
Some students have already been able to return to the classroom in the city. The decision about whether to do so is up to families, officials said.
In addition, the school system announced it will move to virtual-only learning following Spring Break, which is scheduled for March 29 through April 5. The virtual learning will run from April 6 to April 9.
Meal sites will still operate during the virtual-only days, officials said.
Last month, the school system said it would offer weekly COVID-19 testing for students and staff members.
