BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, the Baltimore City Liquor License Commissioners said there will be increased monitoring for COVID-19 regulations and that pub crawls are prohibited.
The Baltimore City Liquor License Commissioners said, in part:
“In anticipation of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the BLLC reminds all our stakeholders that we remain amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. Pub Craws / Tours remain prohibited and licensees and the public should expect to see an increased presence from the BLLC staff to monitor establishments to ensure they are in compliance with current restrictions.”

The Baltimore City Liquor License Commissioners defines a pub crawl as, “an event that includes at least three license holders whose premises are within walking distance of each other who participate in a coordinated promotion to sell or provide alcoholic beverages during a specified date and time to a group of 75 or more individuals.”
The general public is also encouraged to review the clarifications, the Baltimore City Liquor License Commissioners said.
You can find those clarifications by clicking here.
