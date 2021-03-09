COVID-19 IN MDState Lifts COVID Capacity Limits On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Milford Mill Tuesday night, according to Baltimore County Police.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rolling Road and Church Lane.

One of the men was shot in the lower body and was transported to a local hospital, the other died from his injuries, police said.

Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

