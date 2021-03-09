COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore chef is using a unique online opportunity to help benefit some Baltimore Schools.

Casey Jenkins, the owner of Darker than Blue Cafe, is now in the third round of the World’s Famous Chef competition.

READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan To Give COVID-19 Update Tuesday At 3:30 P.M.

Chefs from around the world are competing in the exclusive online competition to be named the world’s favorite chef.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby Proposes Memorial Fund In Name Of Dante Barksdale

The winner will get a $50,000 cash prize. If he wins, Jenkins has committed to donating the full amount of his winnings to Carver Vocational and Mergenthaler Vocational high schools.

To learn more, click here.

MORE NEWS: CDC Releases Highly Anticipated Guidance For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff