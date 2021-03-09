BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore chef is using a unique online opportunity to help benefit some Baltimore Schools.
Casey Jenkins, the owner of Darker than Blue Cafe, is now in the third round of the World's Famous Chef competition.
Chefs from around the world are competing in the exclusive online competition to be named the world's favorite chef.
The winner will get a $50,000 cash prize. If he wins, Jenkins has committed to donating the full amount of his winnings to Carver Vocational and Mergenthaler Vocational high schools.
