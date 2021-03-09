ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths as hospitalizations didn’t change Tuesday morning.
There are now 388,666 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the state, and 7,806 deaths. There are still 792 Marylanders hospitalized, with 215 in intensive care and 577 in acute care.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate went up slightly by 0.04% to 3.4%. Maryland conducted 16,631 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over eight million tests taken over the span of the pandemic.
Maryland has administered 1,616,567 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,043,950 first doses in total received. Of those, 23,670 first doses were given in the last day. Second doses trail behind, with 572,617 received- 8,144 in the last day.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,423
|(199)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,440
|(532)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,047
|(879)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|51,966
|(1,266)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,714
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,060
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,696
|(210)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,068
|(121)
|2*
|Charles
|9,116
|(159)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,379
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,247
|(274)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,848
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,771
|(240)
|4*
|Howard
|16,202
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,142
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,166
|(1,385)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|74,571
|(1,315)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,604
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,220
|(115)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,413
|(32)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,905
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,538
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,840
|(144)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,290
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(64)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,462
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|37,532
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|70,698
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|66,693
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|58,809
|(209)
|5*
|50-59
|58,542
|(594)
|24*
|60-69
|39,646
|(1,237)
|18*
|70-79
|22,482
|(1,994)
|36*
|80+
|14,802
|(3,650)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|203,276
|(3,767)
|89*
|Male
|185,390
|(4,039)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|112,499
|(2,680)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,955
|(271)
|7*
|White (NH)
|135,233
|(3,996)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,418
|(715)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,394
|(80)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,167
|(64)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.