COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Stay Below 800
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 631 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths as hospitalizations didn’t change Tuesday morning.

There are now 388,666 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the state, and 7,806 deaths. There are still 792 Marylanders hospitalized, with 215 in intensive care and 577 in acute care.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate went up slightly by 0.04% to 3.4%. Maryland conducted 16,631 coronavirus tests in the last day, with over eight million tests taken over the span of the pandemic.

Maryland has administered 1,616,567 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,043,950 first doses in total received. Of those, 23,670 first doses were given in the last day. Second doses trail behind, with 572,617 received- 8,144 in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,423 (199) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,440 (532) 14*
Baltimore City 41,047 (879) 21*
Baltimore County 51,966 (1,266) 34*
Calvert 3,714 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,060 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,696 (210) 5*
Cecil 5,068 (121) 2*
Charles 9,116 (159) 2*
Dorchester 2,379 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,247 (274) 9*
Garrett 1,848 (60) 1*
Harford 12,771 (240) 4*
Howard 16,202 (214) 6*
Kent 1,142 (41) 2*
Montgomery 64,166 (1,385) 45*
Prince George’s 74,571 (1,315) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,604 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,220 (115) 0*
Somerset 2,413 (32) 0*
Talbot 1,905 (35) 0*
Washington 12,538 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,840 (144) 0*
Worcester 3,290 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (64) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,462 (3) 0*
10-19 37,532 (6) 1*
20-29 70,698 (35) 1*
30-39 66,693 (76) 6*
40-49 58,809 (209) 5*
50-59 58,542 (594) 24*
60-69 39,646 (1,237) 18*
70-79 22,482 (1,994) 36*
80+ 14,802 (3,650) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 203,276 (3,767) 89*
Male 185,390 (4,039) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 112,499 (2,680) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,955 (271) 7*
White (NH) 135,233 (3,996) 95*
Hispanic 62,418 (715) 15*
Other (NH) 18,394 (80) 0*
Data not available 51,167 (64) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

