By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland will lift quarantining requirements for residents who travel out-of-state starting Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.

Hogan announced he would lift more covid-19 restrictions starting Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m., including all capacity restrictions on dining (both indoor and outdoor), retail, personal services, religious buildings, indoor recreation, fitness centers and casinos.

Large indoor and outdoor venues — used for weddings, concerts, conventions, theaters, racing or sports — will remain at 50% capacity.

However masks are required and social distancing should be maintained.

Previously, residents who traveled out-of-state were required to quarantine for 10 days when they returned or have a negative coronavirus test.

Gov. Hogan said testing was still strongly encouraged, but no longer required.

