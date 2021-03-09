BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jaileel Jones in Baltimore last week.

According to the charging docs, the teenage suspect shot Jaileel in the head. When police arrived at the scene in the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue on the evening of March 4, Jones was found on a couch in the living room.

Jones was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but died on March 6.

“This is truly a tragic incident for the victim, suspect and all of their loved ones, who are now negatively impacted and are left with the trauma of this senseless act of violence,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison in a statement to the press. “Prior to this incident, members of our Northwest District were working alongside Mr. Jones in helping him find employment and other pathways away from crime. We must continue to work every day and even harder to disrupt the violence that is tearing our communities and families apart, to include our youth. Our department is committed to working alongside all of those in Baltimore to break the cycle of violence and bring to justice those that wish to cause harm in our city.”

Investigators found a 1.25 shell casing on the living room floor at the scene.

Witnesses were interviewed and identified Damonyae Malone as the suspect.

Malone is being charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder.

In a press release, Baltimore police said the two teens knew each other and shooting stemmed from an argument.

Upon being arrested, Malone was transported to Central Booking and remains in police custody.

“This is a complete tragedy. The lives of two young men have been devastated by this incident, forever impacting two families,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a statement to the media. “This incident also illustrates why we must address violence with a comprehensive strategy — one that does not solely rely on police, but that focuses on investing in our young people and providing our communities with meaningful support they need.”

