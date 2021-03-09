ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Some great news for graduating seniors — graduations, proms and other “normal” senior activities will be possible “as long as we follow all health advice.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan made the remark during a press conference Tuesday, where he announce he would lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, retail, personal services, religious buildings, indoor recreation, fitness centers and casinos.
“I think as long as we follow all the health advice and we do masking and distancing that we should be able to get back to some of those normal things in life,” Hogan said.
Large indoor and outdoor venues — used for weddings, concerts, conventions, theaters, racing or sports — will remain at 50% capacity.
However masks are required and social distancing should be maintained.
All Maryland school districts opened on March 1 for some form of in-person or hybrid learning.
