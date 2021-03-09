BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The race to recovery in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is now all about vaccinations.
So far, more than 90 million shots have reached more than 17% of people nationwide.
From vaccinations to testing and reopening plans, President Joe Biden is pushing for a national response strategy.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, helped work on reopening guidance last spring.
She said a key lesson learned is the importance of clear public health messaging.
Health experts also stress the importance of laying the groundwork now for the best response to future crises.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.