COVID-19 IN MDState Lifts COVID Capacity Limits On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The race to recovery in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is now all about vaccinations.

So far, more than 90 million shots have reached more than 17% of people nationwide.

From vaccinations to testing and reopening plans, President Joe Biden is pushing for a national response strategy.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, helped work on reopening guidance last spring.

She said a key lesson learned is the importance of clear public health messaging.

Health experts also stress the importance of laying the groundwork now for the best response to future crises.

