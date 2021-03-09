BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland ranked near the middle of the pack among U.S. states in terms of safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.
WalletHub ranked states and Washington, D.C., on how well they've kept the virus under control and on their vaccination efforts. The study looked at positivity rates, hospitalizations, death rates, transmission rates and vaccination rates.
Maryland came in at number 28 on the list, ahead of a number of neighboring states. Pennsylvania came in at 34th, Delaware ranked 47th, D.C. came in at 48 and Virginia took last place at 51.
The study ranked Alaska and Hawaii as the safest states.
To see the full results, click here.
