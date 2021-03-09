BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have seized a fifth website claiming to be that of a company selling a COVID-19 treatment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Tuesday.
The latest site to be seized is usaregenermedicals.com, which claimed to distribute and sell the antibody drug cocktail Regeneron, which has been approved to treat COVID-19. Officials said it instead appeared to collect personal information from visitors to use in fraud or malware or other scams.
The domain name for the site was registered on January 21. Visitors used to see logos and links that appeared on the official Regeneron website, but now the site shows a warning that it has been seized by the government.
Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office said officials had seized a website claiming to sell Remdesivir.
