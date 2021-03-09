BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested in a triple shooting late last month that injured three people, including a 10-year-old girl, the Baltimore Police Department said.
Detectives arrested 27-year-old Tirik Trotman Monday morning. He is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment, among other charges.READ MORE: 10-Year-Old Girl, 2 Men Injured In Shooting After Argument Breaks Out In West Baltimore, Police Say
Police arrested another man, 23-year-old Nathaniel Diggs, on February 27, the day of the shooting. Diggs is being held without bail on a number of gun charges.
The shooting happened before 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 2300 block of North Fulton Avenue. Police said two groups of people got into an argument, leading to the shooting.
Besides the 10-year-old, a 45-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were injured.
Police did not say if they plan to make any more arrests in the case.
