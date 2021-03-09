BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday.

Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point, since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013.

Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there were some clear division in support along party lines.

Among Democrats, 77% support, while 18% percent oppose it.

More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move, while 47% oppose it.

Among Independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it.

Only 57% of residents supported legalizing recreational use of marijuana two years ago.

“The Maryland General Assembly is considering a bill to legalize the use of recreational cannabis. This most recent effort comes on the heels of four states voting to legalize recreational cannabis by ballot measure this past November and, most recently, New Jersey and Virginia passing adult-use marijuana legalization laws,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College. “We’ve consistently found that a majority of Marylanders support the legalization of recreational cannabis, but this is the first time Republican support has reached 50 percent.”

The Goucher College Poll surveyed 725 Maryland adults between Feb. 23 through Feb 28. The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.6 percent.