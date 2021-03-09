WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI on Tuesday released new videos showing the person they believe left pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee the night before the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol in January.

The pipe bombs, which a law enforcement official previously told CBS News were viable, were left next to a bench at the DNC headquarters and in an alley behind the RNC headquarters between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on January 5.

In a news release Tuesday, the FBI said the pipe bombs were made of 1×8-inch treaded galvanized pipes with kitchen times and homemade black powder.

The first video shows a person in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and light gray Nike Air Max shoes with a yellow logo carrying a backpack in the area of South Capitol Street at 7:40 p.m. Twelve minutes later, video shows the person sitting on a bench at the DNC headquarters, at one point rummaging through the bag.

Another video clip shows the person in an alley between the RNC building and Capitol Hill Club at 8:14 p.m. Seconds later, the man walks past the Capitol Hill Club as a police officer drives by.

“We believe the information released today will help someone recognize the suspect or something about them,” FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono said in a video statement.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

