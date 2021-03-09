Hi Everyone!
Fling open those window and air out your home. With these mild, heck warm, temps in the forecast, it is time to freshen up the crib — especially now because there's no pollen. Think about it. In just a few weeks (if even that long), Spring blooming will be a waterfall of pollen.
Air the residence out while you can without all that “stuff” flying around!
And while I am on an HGTV roll it may be time to reclaim the outside, too. I know it will be chilly and windy again, but I think it may be time to open the deck and backyard a bit.
Want a mental treat, go to a big lawn center and notice how all the “stuff” is out now. The smell in the garden section of a box store I recently went to was almost like aromatherapy.
Every day we are one day closer to Spring. Let's get there quickly, at least in our minds. Mr. Sulu warp factor 3!
MB!