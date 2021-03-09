BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the underrated aspects of this pandemic is eye health. With millions still working from home, it’s becoming a challenge for patients at Krieger Eye Institute Life Bridge Health.

Rivka Abedon is a patient who has suffered with eye issues during the pandemic due to online learning from home.

“My eyes just started getting really dry and it would hurt when any sort of liquid would get into my eyes,” the Baltimore native said.

Dr. Clare Kelliher is an ophthalmologist at Krieger Institute.

“A small amount of artificial tears regularly can be really helpful,” she said. “I don’t mind off brand but I mind more than anything that it doesn’t say ‘get the red out’ and it doesn’t say it’s a redness reliever. They have a lot of chemicals.”

The American Optometric Association recommends the 20/20/20 rule. Look away from the screen every 20 minutes. Focus on something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

You can also try out microwaveable gel pads which are found in pharmacies.

“By using these, it helps melt oil that’s in the oil glands right beside your eyelashes, and five minutes, twice a day should be enough to get more oil into your tears,” Kelliher added.

You can also track your screen time on your smartphone and even adjust your brightness and tones on the display by going into your settings.

