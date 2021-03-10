BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ervin Talley in February, according to Baltimore City Police.
The 17-year-old suspect was transported to Central Booking where he was officially charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, police said.
Police were called on February 15 just before 9:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 4400 block of Moravia Avenue for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police have not released the name of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.