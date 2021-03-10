CHEVERLY, MD. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Hyattsville man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly attacking his ride-share driver while trying to steal the vehicle in Prince George’s County, police said.
Carlson Lamont Mackall is charged with armed carjacking, attempted motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and concealing a dangerous weapon.
A ride-share driver was taking Mackall from Arlington, Virginia to Cheverly, Maryland early Wednesday morning, at around 4:30 a.m.
Police said they learned the driver took the exit from westbound Route 50 to Route 202 when Mackall tried to take the vehicle by swinging a hammer at the driver.
Mackall allegedly struck the driver in the head, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. It rolled over before it became disabled on Route 202, police said.
A Cheverly Police Department officer heard the crash and responded to the scene. Mackell tried to flee the scene, but was arrested shortly after by responding officers.
Police are still investigating.