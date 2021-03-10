WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Santi Aldama scored a career-high 33 points plus pulled down 12 rebounds as ninth-seeded Loyola held off fourth-seeded Army 67-63 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Wednesday.
The Greyhounds advance to the Patriot League championship game for the first time.
Aldama shot 13 for 15 from the floor, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. Cam Spencer had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola (6-10).
Jalen Rucker scored a season-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the Black Knights (12-9). Caldwell scored a career-high 21 points.
