ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will align with new state policy lifting capacity limits on restaurants, retail, religious facilities and certain other facilities.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Wednesday he will also sign a new executive order that will keep the county's social gathering limits at a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
The executive order will also keep the county's restrictions on third-party food delivery services, preventing their charges from exceeding 15 percent of the purchase price of an online restaurant order.
"Since Governor Hogan's surprise announcement yesterday, I have been discussing the best path forward for Anne Arundel County with our Health Officer, our County Attorney, my leadership team and members of the County Council," said County Executive Pittman. "While I believe there is a risk to lifting capacity limits at this time, we are putting our faith in local business owners, operators and customers to continue abiding by the distancing and mask requirements that have pushed our case rates down. State regulations will continue to be enforced."
