BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be some changes for the next time you hop on an electric bike or scooter in Baltimore City.
We first told you Tuesday the Baltimore City Department of Transportation was going to start installing parking corrals.
Now, the department has selected its first 30 corral locations.
The locations are broken down by priority.
The hope is these corrals will keep sidewalks clear.