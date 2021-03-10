BREAKING House approves $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, sending bill to Biden
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to the 400 block of Manse Court for a Shot Spotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of this investigation.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

